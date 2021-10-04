English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

National Sports Week Reflects PApua's Infrastructure Readiness: Vice Minister

English sports infrastructure papua province
Antara • 04 October 2021 14:51
Jakarta: Holding the National Sports Week (PON) XX in Papua Province demonstrates the infrastructure readiness in the province, according to Vice Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) John Wempi Wetipo.
 
Wetipo remarked that despite the hurdles posed by the pandemic, the PUPR Ministry had striven to ensure infrastructure readiness, so that the sporting event can be held this year. Several of these infrastructure include the Youtefa Bridge and Sota cross-border post (PLBN).
 
"In addition to roads and bridges, we were also collaborating with the regional government to work on several tourism destinations in Papua," Wetipo noted in a written statement received here on Monday.

"The expectation is that PON athletes can directly see how Papua's development does not lag behind other provinces," he remarked.
 
For holding thePON in Papua, the PUPR Ministry had constructed seven sports venues for aquatic, cricket, indoor and outdoor hockey, roller skating, paddling, and archery as well as developed other infrastructure, such as connectivity infrastructure, to facilitate accessibility and mobility in the country's eastern most province.
 
Moreover, the ministry has completed the construction of supporting infrastructure and facilities, comprising six apartments for athletes in Jayapura City, Jayapura District, and Merauke District, as well as Telaga - Khalkote - Dapur Papua Road in Jayapura District, with the length of 5.16 km.
 
Moreover, the Merauke - Kuprik - Tanah Miring Road, spanning a length of 7.36 km, to support the motorcycle race sport in Merauke District as well as the drainage and sanitation system were built.
 
Wetipo stated that various infrastructure in Papua could be built owing to the support and consent of the regional government and Papuan people, so that Papua can revive from the pandemic and become better.
 
"If it only arises out of the will of the central government, then the PON will not be able to proceed well, especially due to the pandemic," the vice minister emphasized.
 


 
(WAH)
Peringatan!