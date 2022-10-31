Indonesian Police to Deploy 3,000 Personnel to Secure G20 Summit in Bali

According to the Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo, thousands of personnel will be deployed to ensure the G20 Summit (KTT) runs safely, orderly and smoothly.
"There are 3,000 security personnel," said the spokesman at the National Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Jakarta on Monday, October 31, 2022.
The personnel will be divided into two teams. A total of 1,500 personnel will be directly involved in securing the event. Meanwhile, another 1,500 personnel will be assigned to deal with contingency situations.
"They will come from the Police Headquarters, the Bali Police, the East Java Police and the West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Police," said the two-star general.
The 17th G20 Summit will take place on November 15-16 in Nusa Dua, Bali. The Summit will be the culmination of Indonesia's G20 presidency his year. Indonesia has hosted a series of Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups throughout the year.
