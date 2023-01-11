Govt Acknowledges 12 Serious Human Rights Violations: Jokowi

"With a clear mind and an honest heart, I as the Head of State acknowledge that gross human rights violations did occur in the past and I deeply regret these gross human rights violations," said President Jokowi at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
The 12 serious human rights violations are the incidents related to PKI in 1965-1966, the mysterious shootings from 1982-1985, the Taman Sari incident in Lampung in 1989, the Rumah Gedong and Pos Sattis incident in Aceh in 1989, the enforced disappearances from 1997-1998, the riots in May 1998, the Trisakti and Semanggi tragedies in 1998 and 1999, the killings of witch doctors in 1998-1999, the Simpang KKA incident in Aceh in 1999, the Wasior incident in Papua in 2001-2002, the Wamena incident in Papua 2003, and the Jambu Keupok incident in Aceh in 2003.
This acknowledgment was a follow-up to the reports and recommendations of the Team for Non-Judicial Settlements of Serious Human Rights Violations (PPHAM). The team compiled the reports and recommendations over the last few months.
"I have carefully read the report from the PPHAM team, which was formed based on Presidential Decree Presidential Decree Number 17 of 2022, President Jokowi explained.
"I have deep sympathy and empathy for the victims and their families," the Head of State added.