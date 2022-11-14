English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 54 to 159,158. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 54 to 159,158. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 4,408 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 November 2022 17:14
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 4,408 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,565,912.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,188 to 6,356,794.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 54 to 159,158.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

Indonesia, EU Discuss IEU CEPA Negotiations

Indonesia, EU Discuss IEU CEPA Negotiations

English
European Union
Jokowi, Kishida Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Jokowi, Kishida Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

English
g20 summit
British PM to Urge G20 Leaders to Address Global Economic Instability

British PM to Urge G20 Leaders to Address Global Economic Instability

English
G20
