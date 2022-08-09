English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD. (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD. (Photo: MI)

Police Capable of Completing Investigation into Brigadier J's Death: Minister

Antara • 09 August 2022 15:15
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD expressed confidence in the National Police's capability of completing the investigation into the murder of Brigadier Yoshua Hutabarat, known by the initial J.
 
Hutabarat was found dead in the official residence of Head of the National Police’s Internal Profession and Security Division Inspector General Ferdy Sambo in South Jakarta on July 8.
 
It was earlier reported that Brigadier J had died in a shootout before the investigation indicated that he was murdered.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The legal construction into the murder of Brigadier J will be completed by the police, God Willing," Mahfud stated on his Twitter account @mohmahfudmd viewed here, Tuesday.
 
The police will name a new suspect later on Tuesday, he added.
 
The coordinating minister said that the Police have an impressive track record in terms of investigation into various crimes in the past.
 
"The police also uncovered a mutilation case where the body parts were scattered in various cities. Do you remember Ryan's case?" Mahfud stated while referring to serial killer Very Idham Henyansyah, who was arrested in 2008 after the mutilated body of one of his victims was found in Jakarta.
 
He also highlighted the police's success in investigating and arresting suspects involved in the beating of the Indonesian National Youth Committee (KNPI) chairperson Haris Pertama last February despite public pessimism due to the secluded crime scene.
 
"I immediately called (Greater Jakarta) Police Head Fadil (Imran) and told him that the Police have the required equipment and capability to find them," he remarked.
 
In less than 24 hours, the police successfully arrested suspects involved in the beating, the coordinating minister stated, adding that the success demonstrated the police's capability to investigate crimes.
 
"The same would be followed to crack Brigadier J's murder case," Mahfud said while reiterating his confidence that the police could investigate the case.
 
He noted that the case's locus delicti -- the crime scene -- has been clear, as well as the victim and individuals in the crime scene.
 
"Let us monitor the legal proceedings!" he remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BRIN Prioritizes Food, Energy Research

BRIN Prioritizes Food, Energy Research

English
BRIN
Minister Open to Inputs on Komodo National Park Entry Fee

Minister Open to Inputs on Komodo National Park Entry Fee

English
tourism
Jokowi Officiates Kijing Terminal in Port of Pontianak

Jokowi Officiates Kijing Terminal in Port of Pontianak

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sampai 2045, Ekonomi RI Harus Tumbuh 6%
Ekonomi

Sampai 2045, Ekonomi RI Harus Tumbuh 6%

Rekor Baru! Lisa Blackpink Jadi Artis Perempuan Pertama Rajai <i>Hot Trending Billboard</i>
Hiburan

Rekor Baru! Lisa Blackpink Jadi Artis Perempuan Pertama Rajai Hot Trending Billboard

Besok Kamis, Komnas HAM Periksa Irjen Sambo
Nasional

Besok Kamis, Komnas HAM Periksa Irjen Sambo

Daftar Pelatih yang Paling Sering Mengeluh di Liga Primer Inggris
Olahraga

Daftar Pelatih yang Paling Sering Mengeluh di Liga Primer Inggris

Tak Ada Laporan WNI Jadi Korban Banjir di Korsel
Internasional

Tak Ada Laporan WNI Jadi Korban Banjir di Korsel

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK
Pendidikan

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget
Otomotif

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat
Teknologi

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!