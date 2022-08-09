Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD expressed confidence in the National Police's capability of completing the investigation into the murder of Brigadier Yoshua Hutabarat, known by the initial J.
Hutabarat was found dead in the official residence of Head of the National Police’s Internal Profession and Security Division Inspector General Ferdy Sambo in South Jakarta on July 8.
It was earlier reported that Brigadier J had died in a shootout before the investigation indicated that he was murdered.
"The legal construction into the murder of Brigadier J will be completed by the police, God Willing," Mahfud stated on his Twitter account @mohmahfudmd viewed here, Tuesday.
The police will name a new suspect later on Tuesday, he added.
The coordinating minister said that the Police have an impressive track record in terms of investigation into various crimes in the past.
"The police also uncovered a mutilation case where the body parts were scattered in various cities. Do you remember Ryan's case?" Mahfud stated while referring to serial killer Very Idham Henyansyah, who was arrested in 2008 after the mutilated body of one of his victims was found in Jakarta.
He also highlighted the police's success in investigating and arresting suspects involved in the beating of the Indonesian National Youth Committee (KNPI) chairperson Haris Pertama last February despite public pessimism due to the secluded crime scene.
"I immediately called (Greater Jakarta) Police Head Fadil (Imran) and told him that the Police have the required equipment and capability to find them," he remarked.
In less than 24 hours, the police successfully arrested suspects involved in the beating, the coordinating minister stated, adding that the success demonstrated the police's capability to investigate crimes.
"The same would be followed to crack Brigadier J's murder case," Mahfud said while reiterating his confidence that the police could investigate the case.
He noted that the case's locus delicti -- the crime scene -- has been clear, as well as the victim and individuals in the crime scene.
"Let us monitor the legal proceedings!" he remarked.