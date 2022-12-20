TNI Commander to Continue Territorial Operations in Papua

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) previously instructed the Indonesian Military commander to use a strict but humane approach to tackle security problems in the region.
"Territorital operations will continue," the former Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy said here on Tuesday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to Yudo, the armed criminal groups (KKB) that have been causing security problems in Papua still have to be processed according to the law.
Captured KKB members, he said, must be handed over to police to be proccessed according to the regulations.
Papuan people, he added, need TNI to secure daily activities in the region, including in education and transportation sectors.
"Of course if there are security disturbances, of course we will assist the National Police," said Yudo.