Shinzo Abe Strengthened Relations between Japan, Indonesia: VP

Ma'ruf said the former Japanese prime minister had an important role in enhancing relations between Japan and Indonesia.
"So that the relationship has become a strategic partnership which strengthens friendly relations between the Indonesian people and the Japanese people," said Ma'ruf in his video statement on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
The Indonesian vice president hopes that his presence can further strengthen Indonesia's bilateral relations with Japan.
Furthermore, the two Asian countries have carried out cooperation in a wide range of sectors, including economy, investment and trade.
"For example, the signing of the protocol for changing the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partners Agreement (IJEPA)," he explained.
According to Ma'ruf, he is also encouraging potential cooperation in the field of Islamic economy and halal industry.