Indonesian Police Formulates Football League Security Regulation

This regulation is created as an evaluation of the Kanjuruhan tragedy, Malang, East Java, some time ago, Police Official Inspector General Setyo Boedi Moempoeni Harso, noted at a coordination meeting here, Wednesday.
"The police, since this incident occurred, received instruction from the police chief (General Listyo Sigit Prabowo) to create (legal) product that becomes a material for a regulation as a basis for security," he explained.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The implementation of this legal product will comply with the regulations issued by FIFA as well as the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI).
Harso said during the meeting, the police and related parties, such as organizers, supporters, and related stakeholders, agreed to comprehensively evaluate the tragedy at Kanjuruhan Stadium.
During the occasion, he also expressed gratitude to football supporters, who also attended the meeting and provided their inputs.
Such inputs serve as a reference in formulating the regulation that will serve as a guideline for the police, organizers, and regions that have stadium for football competitions.
"With the provided input, this product will be the basis for the police to secure the event held by the PSSI," he remarked.
The incident occurred after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, with the final score of 2-3, at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java, on Saturday.
This incident was triggered by Arema FC's defeat that drove several Arema supporters to throng the field.
According to the latest data, the number of deaths in the Kanjuruhan tragedy stood at 132, while 506 people suffered from mild injuries and 23 others were severely injured.