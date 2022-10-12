English  
Coordination aims to collectively optimize disaster risk reduction efforts. (Photo: medcom.id)
Coordination aims to collectively optimize disaster risk reduction efforts. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Intensifies Collective Coordination in Disaster Mitigation

Antara • 12 October 2022 19:00
Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture pursues to streamline cross-sectoral coordination to optimize the dissemination of disaster mitigation information and education.
 
"The Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture continues to strengthen coordination with relevant ministries and agencies to support the dissemination of messages or education regarding disaster mitigation and increased preparedness," Deputy for Coordination of Regional Development Equity and Disaster Management at the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture Lieutenant General Sudirman stated on Wednesday.
 
Sudirman remarked that ministries and agencies in question include the National Disaster Management Agency; the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency; the Social Affairs Ministry; the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry; and Health Ministry.

"Coordination aims to collectively optimize disaster risk reduction efforts and improve dissemination of information and education about the importance of disaster mitigation for everyone," he remarked.
 
Extensive education is expected to increase public understanding and awareness, so that they could actively participate in disaster mitigation programs, he remarked.
 
The ministry also constantly reminded stakeholders that disaster mitigation efforts should be optimized before the peak of the rainy season.
 
The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency has forecast that the peak of the rainy season in some parts of Indonesia would occur from December 2022 to January 2023.
 
"The La Nina phenomenon is forecast to continue until the end of 2022. In general, the start of the rainy season begins at different times in various regions in Indonesia," he stated.
 
He said that potential disasters that often occur at the peak of the rainy season include floods, flash floods, landslides, and cyclones.
 
"Thus, disaster mitigation efforts need to continue to be improved and optimized in order to minimize or reduce the risks that may arise as a result of a disaster," he stated.
 
He also urged everyone to actively participate in disaster mitigation programs by adopting a culture of disaster preparedness with strong values of anticipation, responsiveness, and adaptation.
 
"Community involvement in optimizing mitigation efforts is very important," Sudirman noted.
 
The government continued to pursue several measures to bolster community resilience and also foster the culture of disaster preparedness, so that it could become part of the community's lifestyle, he remarked.

 
(WAH)

