Gradual Development of Trans Papua Road Ensured until 2024

Jakarta: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing has ensured that work on unfinished sections of the Trans-Papua Road will be completed gradually by 2024.
"Some incomplete roads in the Trans-Papua Road system, such as the Jayapura-Oksibil corridor and the 183-kilometre Keerom Batom-section, will be completed by gradual means until 2024," Ministry's spokesperson, Endra S. Atmawidjaja, stated here, Tuesday.
He remarked that priorities outlined in development of the Trans-Papua Road until 2024 will be completion of the inter-provincial Jayapura-Wamena section -- expected to be the main logistic corridor for the highland region -- and the Manokwari-Mameh-Windesi-Kampung Muri-Kwatisore-Batas Papua road section in West Papua.
Of the 3,462-kilometre Trans-Papua road, some 183 kilometres of the road are still not connected, while some 1,647 kilometres of the road section, comprising 977 kilometres of road in Papua and 670 kilometres of road in West Papua, have been paved, the spokesperson revealed.
Apart from completing the Trans-Papua Road, the ministry is also committed to completing some infrastructure projects in the provinces of Papua and West Papua, he remarked.
Some ongoing projects in Papua Province are the Yetekun Border Post, Yetekun access road, the rehabilitation of 235 units of educational facilities in the province, Papua Youth Creative Hub, Merauke Diocese complex, and Asmat Bridge, Atmawidjaja stated.
Meanwhile, ongoing projects in West Papua are the improvement of slum areas and rehabilitation of 221 educational facilities and clean water system in Sorong City and Sorong District and the development of Tumburuni Market and Bomberay irrigation facility in Fak-Fak District, he noted.
He noted that the ministry was currently constructing 29 bridges at the Merauke-Sorong road section in Teluk Wondama District, West Papua, to open regional isolation and boost connectivity between various cities and districts in West Papua.