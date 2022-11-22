Nearly 24 Hours Buried in Ruins, Aminah Survived the Cianjur Earthquake

Cianjur: Siti Aminah, 43, managed to survive and be rescued after being buried under rubble during an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 in Cianjur on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Siti was also successfully evacuated after surviving nearly 24 hours and was taken to the Regional General Hospital (Regional General Hospital). Hospital Sayang Cianjur, Tuesday, 22 November 2022.
According to Jajang Komarudin, 43, his wife was buried under the ruins of a house that had collapsed due to the earthquake. At first, he gave up and thought his wife had died because his house was leveled to the ground in RT 02, RW 01, Nagrog Village, Gasol Village, Cugenang District, Cianjur Regency.
"I just found it. At first, I gave up, I thought my wife had died. Because my house was destroyed, it was level with the ground. But thank God I was found, my wife is still alive," said Jajang to Medcom.id at Sayang Cianjur Hospital, Tuesday, 22 November 2022.
Jajang said Siti's condition when she was found was still conscious even though the building was crushed. When he was rushed to the hospital, there were injuries to Siti's face and legs and hands.
"The left hand was broken because of being buried. His back was also torn," continued Jajang.
At the time of yesterday's earthquake, Jajang admitted that his wife was eating with her son, Restu Saputra, in the living room. However, during the earthquake, the 3.5-year-old wife and daughter were crushed by the rubble.
"When it happened, I was in front of the house. When I saw that I wanted to enter the house to save my wife and children, the house had collapsed," said Jajang.
Several hours after the earthquake, officers searched Siti and Restu. Officers finally found Restu, but had died.
"My child died; he was just buried. My child's position was subject to being crushed. When the incident occurred, my child was eating," explained Jajang.
Meanwhile, Siti is currently receiving immediate treatment from medical personnel at the Sayang Cianjur Hospital. You can see Siti's face in shock with a blank stare after surviving nearly 24 hours under the ruins.