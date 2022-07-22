Indonesia Considers Fourth Vaccine Dose as Pandemic Expected to Prolong

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is considering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public, as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to prolong, according to the Health Ministry's spokesperson, Mohammad Syahril.
"Several countries have started the second (booster) doses. The plan has already been considered in Indonesia because of the long-term nature of the pandemic," Syahril noted in a phone call, Friday.
The spokesperson later remarked that epidemiologists estimated the pandemic status of COVID-19 in the world to last for quite a long time.
Meanwhile, health science experts concluded that the primary complete dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the booster dose as an immune booster can decrease within six months.
"The active period or antibody vaccine response after six months will decrease," he added.
He highlighted that various parties also recommended the implementation of the second booster vaccination if the pandemic continued.
The Health Ministry, along with the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI), continue to conduct intensive discussions regarding the fourth dose vaccination program for the general public in Indonesia.
"This is especially the priority for high-risk groups, health workers, the elderly, and public service personnel," he remarked.
The ministry also discussed the ability to provide vaccine stocks for the fourth dose.
"Several countries, such as Indonesia, have not fulfilled the third vaccine target," Syahril remarked.
Reporting from the Vaccination Dashboard of the Health Ministry, booster vaccinations in Indonesia had only reached around 53.89 million people, or 25.88 percent of the target of more than 208 million people.
"Hence, at this time, we are still focusing on achieving complete primary and booster doses of vaccination," he disclosed.
One of the epidemiologists suggesting the second booster vaccine was Dicky Budiman from Griffith University, Australia.
He said that the four-dose vaccine was important for some vulnerable groups, given the coronavirus had continued to mutate rapidly.
"Although the effectiveness of the vaccine has decreased, the vaccine is still needed to prevent the severity (of symptoms) due to COVID-19," Budiman noted.
According to Budiman, the booster vaccine is able to reduce the death rate or prevent patients from being treated in the hospital ICU.
"People, who have not received a booster vaccine, may experience worse symptoms when they are infected with COVID-19," he added.