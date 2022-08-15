English  
DPR Deputy Speaker Rachmat Gobel (Photo: MI)
DPR Deputy Speaker Rachmat Gobel (Photo: MI)

DPR Inspects Development of Border Area in West Kalimantan

Medcom • 15 August 2022 14:12
Aruk: The House of Representatives (DPR) Border Development Supervisory Team have inspected the Indonesia-Malaysia border area in Aruk, Sambas Regency, West Kalimantan Province
 
"The cross-border post (PLBN) area is the front gate of Indonesia," said Head of the Border Development Supervisory Team, Rachmat Gobel, in his official statement on  Monday, August 15, 2022.
 
"It must be the epicenter of border development and also the center of new economic growth," said Gobel.
 
On Friday, August 12, 2022, the NasDem Party politician conducted a work visit to the PLBN area in Aruk. 

He was accompanied by other DPR members, namely Cornelis (PDIP), Yessy Melania (PDIP) and Y Jacki Uly (NasDem Party). 
 
During the inspection, he met with Regional Secretary of Sambas, Ferry Madagascar and the heads of services at the Sambas regency government. 
 
The event was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Ministry of Transportation, and Ministry of Trade
 
Gobel was also accompanied by officials from the National Border Management Agency (BNPP).
 
Gobel said the DPR paid special attention to the social and economic welfare of Indonesia's border areas. 
 
"This is one way to realize social justice for all people in remote areas of Indonesia," he said.

 
(WAH)
