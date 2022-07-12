English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

Indonesian Youth Urged to Help Maintain Unity

Antara • 12 July 2022 18:02
Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has urged the younger generation to help improve the unity and integrity of Indonesia given the ethnic, religious, and cultural differences among citizens.  
 
"You are expected to be the seeds that strengthen unity and integrity," she remarked at the Finance Ministry for One Country event here on Tuesday.
 
The Finance Ministry for One Country Program seeks to lay the basis for the younger generation to strengthen  unity and integrity. The program is themed “A Goal toward Advance Indonesia” this year.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The program, which was first hosted in 2021, involved an activity to bridge communication and encourage openness to diversity between the Finance Ministry secondment participants and junior high school students from Sabang to Merauke.
 
The program this year was held from June 24 to July 8, and 150 junior high school students from Sabang to Merauke, and even other countries such as Sarawak, Malaysia, participated in it.
 
The 150 junior high school students were selected from 2,937 registrants for the program based on several criteria, including willingness to promote tolerance and togetherness, as well as build communication skills, academics, and motivation, among others.
 
The 150 selected students were expected to represent Indonesia's diversity in terms of islands, ethnicity, culture, and religion.
 
The main objective of the program was to foster and develop the values of diversity, peace, and tolerance, and increase social and cultural competence.
 
At the same time, the Finance Ministry One Country program informed the participants of the functions, duties, and policies of the Finance Ministry for students across Indonesia.
 
"This program is indeed initiated with the Sabang Merauke Foundation, whose goal is for us to continue to raise awareness of and participate in maintaining the unity of Indonesia," she said.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2 Children Killed in Ambon Flooding, Landslide: BPBD

2 Children Killed in Ambon Flooding, Landslide: BPBD

English
disaster
Hundreds of Millions of People at Risk of Severe Hunger: Red Cross

Hundreds of Millions of People at Risk of Severe Hunger: Red Cross

English
middle east
Indonesia Adds 3,361 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 3,361 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
36,1 Juta Masyarakat Umum Tuntas Divaksin <i>Booster</i> dalam 6 Bulan
Nasional

36,1 Juta Masyarakat Umum Tuntas Divaksin Booster dalam 6 Bulan

Presiden Sri Lanka dan Saudaranya Gagal Kabur di Tengah Aksi Protes
Internasional

Presiden Sri Lanka dan Saudaranya Gagal Kabur di Tengah Aksi Protes

Erick Thohir Ungkap Kerugian Negara dari Aktivitas Kargo Asal Belawan
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Ungkap Kerugian Negara dari Aktivitas Kargo Asal Belawan

Catat, Hal-hal yang Harus Disiapkan Menyambut Tahun Ajaran Baru
Pendidikan

Catat, Hal-hal yang Harus Disiapkan Menyambut Tahun Ajaran Baru

Rodri Bertahan Lebih Lama di Manchester City
Olahraga

Rodri Bertahan Lebih Lama di Manchester City

Fitur Reaction di WhatsApp Kini Bisa Pakai Emoji Apapun, Caranya?
Teknologi

Fitur Reaction di WhatsApp Kini Bisa Pakai Emoji Apapun, Caranya?

Edukasi & Literasi Kendaraan Listrik di PEVS 2022
Otomotif

Edukasi & Literasi Kendaraan Listrik di PEVS 2022

Dikabarkan Hilang, Marshanda: Gue masih hidup!
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Hilang, Marshanda: Gue masih hidup!

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!