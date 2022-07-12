Indonesian Youth Urged to Help Maintain Unity

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has urged the younger generation to help improve the unity and integrity of Indonesia given the ethnic, religious, and cultural differences among citizens.
"You are expected to be the seeds that strengthen unity and integrity," she remarked at the Finance Ministry for One Country event here on Tuesday.
The Finance Ministry for One Country Program seeks to lay the basis for the younger generation to strengthen unity and integrity. The program is themed “A Goal toward Advance Indonesia” this year.
The program, which was first hosted in 2021, involved an activity to bridge communication and encourage openness to diversity between the Finance Ministry secondment participants and junior high school students from Sabang to Merauke.
The program this year was held from June 24 to July 8, and 150 junior high school students from Sabang to Merauke, and even other countries such as Sarawak, Malaysia, participated in it.
The 150 junior high school students were selected from 2,937 registrants for the program based on several criteria, including willingness to promote tolerance and togetherness, as well as build communication skills, academics, and motivation, among others.
The 150 selected students were expected to represent Indonesia's diversity in terms of islands, ethnicity, culture, and religion.
The main objective of the program was to foster and develop the values of diversity, peace, and tolerance, and increase social and cultural competence.
At the same time, the Finance Ministry One Country program informed the participants of the functions, duties, and policies of the Finance Ministry for students across Indonesia.
"This program is indeed initiated with the Sabang Merauke Foundation, whose goal is for us to continue to raise awareness of and participate in maintaining the unity of Indonesia," she said.