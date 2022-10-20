English  
The G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. (Photo:Medcom.id)
TNI, BSSN to Bolster Cybersecurity for G20 Summit

Antara • 20 October 2022 16:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian military will collaborate with the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN) to bolster cybersecurity for the G20 Summit, Commander of the National Defence Forces (TNI) General Andika Perkasa has said.
 
"For cybersecurity, we will cooperate with the BSSN, which will become its leading sector," Perkasa informed at the #G20Updates press conference on Thursday.
 
The G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union that work together to handle major issues. Indonesia, which is holding the presidency of the grouping this year, will host the G20 Summit on November 15–16 in Bali.

To provide cybersecurity for the summit, the TNI has also deployed its cybersecurity units, including the TNI Cyber Unit (Satsiber) and TNI Strategic Intelligence Agency (Bais), Perkasa informed.
 
"We also have units relevant to cybersecurity, including the Satsiber, and Bais, which have some cyber infrastructure. In principle, we will adhere to the BSSN arrangement," the TNI commander said.
 
He also disclosed that representatives of the military and BSSN have met on various instances to discuss cybersecurity for the G20 Summit.
 
"During our technical floor game on September 30, the BSSN head and his team were present to discuss various simulations," Perkasa said.
 
Meanwhile, the commander confirmed that 18,030 joint personnel will be deployed to secure the summit.
 
"In general, we have prepared personnel who, according to our task division, will provide VVIP security, amounting to 18,030," the military commander said.
 
The personnel will be divided into several teams to secure individual national leaders, he said, adding that the military has prepared up to 42 teams for heads of state attending the summit.
 
(WAH)

