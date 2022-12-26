English  
As the dawn of Sunday, all areas of Jakarta will have been cleared of the rubbish left from the celebrations. (Photo: medcom.id)
As the dawn of Sunday, all areas of Jakarta will have been cleared of the rubbish left from the celebrations. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jakarta Assigns 3,180 Waste-Handling Personnel for New Year's Eve: Environment Office

Antara • 26 December 2022 18:05
Jakarta: The Jakarta Provincial Environment Office (DLH) will deploy 3,180 personnel including garbage truck drivers and waste collectors, during the New Year's Eve celebrations at 21 locations across the province.
 
"As the dawn of Sunday (January 1, 2023), all areas of Jakarta will have been cleared of the rubbish left from the celebrations," Head of the Jakarta Provincial DLH Asep Kuswanto stated here on Monday.
 
His side will also assign additional officers from the Water Body Cleanliness Management Unit (UPK) to collaborate with the Public Infrastructure and Facilities Management (PPSU) officers of each village administrator in cleaning the waste in respective villages.

Thousands of officers will simultaneously begin cleaning from 00.30 a.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB). It is targeted that all garbage will have been collected before 5 p.m. WIB.
 
"Once the main celebration event is over, the officers will immediately move to their respective (assigned) locations,” the head of Jakarta Provincial DLH stated.
 
He noted that the officers will have been on standby since Saturday (December 31, 2022) afternoon, and all regional Environmental Offices will hold an assembly to review the officers' readiness.
 
Furthermore, his side will dispatch 600 special officers as well as four garbage trucks, 10 toilet buses, and four automatic road sweeping cars to manage the waste during the New Year's Eve celebrations at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII).
 
Kuswanto noted that all Sub-District Environmental Offices and Working Units have also been instructed to anticipate the piling waste at each New Year's Eve celebration spot in their respective areas.
 
In addition to the TMII, New Year’s Eve celebration events -- both in the form of entertainment shows, car-free nights, or group prayers -- will also be held along the MH Thamrin Street as well as at every public space in Jakarta.
 
DLH will also assign cleaning supervisors to conduct patrols throughout the province to ensure the waste in all areas has been handled properly.
 
In addition, DLH will deploy 14 garbage collecting vehicles, 24 automatic road sweeping cars, 17 toilet buses, as well as hundreds of wheeled trash bins at various locations.
 
Furthermore, the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Management Facility (TPST) in Bekasi City will be operated round the clock during the celebration.

 
(WAH)

