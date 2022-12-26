If the percentage of residents who have COVID-19 antibodies, has reached 90 percent, an outbreak abroad will not be a threat to the country.
"As long as our sero survey reaches 90 percent, that means we're probably doing well. Anything, from anywhere, shouldn't be a problem," President Jokowi said in Jakarta on Monday, December 26, 2022.
"Currently, our number of daily cases has fallen below 1,000," he said.
Termination of PPKM StatusHowever, he emphasized that the decision to end the enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) would fully be based on data in the field and the results of expert studies.
"The reason behind the improving situation must be studied, is it because the immunity is getting better?" he said.
According to the Indonesian head of state, studies are still being carried out by all coordinating ministries and the Ministry of Health. Jokowi asked the public to wait patiently.
He hopes that PPKM could be stopped by the end of the year. "But we have to wait for the results of the sero survey and study," he said.