The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 67.6 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 December 2022 19:39
Jakarta: Some 38,350 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 17,487,581, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 142,556 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,665,526.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,117 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,702,132.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,402 to 6,506,007.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 160,287.
 
(WAH)

