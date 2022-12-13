Over 67.6 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Furthermore, 142,556 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,665,526.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 2,117 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,702,132.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,402 to 6,506,007.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 160,287.