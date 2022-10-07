Indonesia, Australia Sign MoU on Youth Exchange Program

"The AIYEP program plays an important role promoting mutual understanding between our two countries," said Ambassador Williams in a press release on Friday.
"For 40 years now, the program has shaped participants’ lives, careers and has positively influenced them, their families and communities," Ambassador Williams said.
AIYEP is an annual program promoting people-to-people links between young Australians and Indonesians and is managed jointly by the Australia-Indonesia Institute and the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of AIYEP, with celebration events planned in both countries.
Each year 36 young Indonesians and Australians aged between 21 and 25 years participate in the program - with more than 1200 students and young people participating in the program since its inception.