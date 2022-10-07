English  
This year marks the 40th anniversary of AIYEP. (Photo: Australia Embassy Jakarta)
Indonesia, Australia Sign MoU on Youth Exchange Program

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 October 2022 16:50
Jakarta: Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams and Deputy for Youth Development at the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports Asrorun Ni’am Sholeh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, to continue cooperation under the Australia Indonesia Youth Exchange Program (AIYEP).
 
"The AIYEP program plays an important role promoting mutual understanding between our two countries," said Ambassador Williams in a press release on Friday.
 
"For 40 years now, the program has shaped participants’ lives, careers and has positively influenced them, their families and communities," Ambassador Williams said.

AIYEP is an annual program promoting people-to-people links between young Australians and Indonesians and is managed jointly by the Australia-Indonesia Institute and the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports.
 
This year marks the 40th anniversary of AIYEP, with celebration events planned in both countries.
 
Each year 36 young Indonesians and Australians aged between 21 and 25 years participate in the program - with more than 1200 students and young people participating in the program since its inception.
 
FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

