Anies Visits Democratic Party Headquarters

According to Medcom.id, Anies arrived at the Democratic Party headquarters at around 09.32 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). Anies was greeted by Democratic Party General Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and the party's Vice President Edhie Baskoro Yudhoyono (Ibas).
AHY and Ibas along with other Democratic Party officials welcomed Anies at the front gate of the building. Anies and AHY then walked side by side from the front gate to the inside of the building.
Previously, Chairman of the Election Winning Body of the Democratic Party Andi Arief said Anies' meeting with AHY was highly anticipated by the cadres.
"It also answers the expectations of the public who want Anies to run as a presidential candidate for 2024 with AHY as his running mate," Andi said in a written statement, Thursday, October 6, 2022.
The Jakarta governor was recently declared by NasDem Party as the party's presidential candidate for 2024.