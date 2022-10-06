DPR Speaker Discusses about Ukraine with Russian Counterpart

The meeting between Maharani and Matviyenko was conducted in between the series of activities in the Parliamentary Forum and the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) in Jakarta, Thursday.
According to a statement released by the House, the two chairwomen discussed various issues, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
“Indonesia urged for war to be stopped and for dialogue and diplomacy to be prioritized,” Maharani emphasized.
She said that dialogue and diplomacy should be the measure used to resolve conflict between the two countries, and that Indonesia retains its position on the conflict, where it respects the principles in the UN Charter as well as international law.
Maharani also underlined that several countries worldwide were impacted by the conflict, especially with regard to food and energy supply.
“Indonesia hopes for the initiative to keep the supply channel for food, or the Black Sea Grain Initiative, open for the sake of a lot of people,” she remarked.
The House Speaker had also voiced the same concerns during other bilateral meetings with speakers from other G20 countries, including Ukraine.
During the same meeting, the two chairwomen also discussed the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and Russia, wherein both nations have enjoyed friendly relations for the last seven decades.
Maharani touched on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s keenness to participate in the development of railway in the new Nusantara capital city (IKN) through the Russian Railways company.
“I praise Russia’s intention to get involved in the development of the IKN,” she stated.
Lastly, she expressed optimism for the continued growth in bilateral relations between Indonesia and Russia, especially by regularly making use of the earlier established bilateral cooperation forums.
“The Indonesian and Russian parliaments should also play their role in parliamentary diplomacy to materialize international peace and security,” she added.