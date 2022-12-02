Anies Baswedan Arrives in Aceh Province

His visit is part of his so-called national safari and aims to stay in touch with the people of Aceh.
The former Jakarta governor and his entourage led by Deputy Chairman of NasDem Party Ahmad Ali were welcomed by NasDem Party cadres in Aceh. Anies was immediately given an Acehnese scarf when he got off the plane.
From SIM Airport in Aceh Besar Regency, Anies headed to Baiturrahman Great Mosque in Banda Aceh City to observe Friday prayers. Baiturrahman Great Mosque is the largest mosque in the province.
After Friday prayers, Anies is scheduled to fulfill Wali Nanggroe Malik Mahmud's invitation to Meuligoe. Apart from meeting with Aceh's Wali Nanggroe, Anies will also meet with a number of Acehnese scholars, leaders and people.
The simultaneous legislative and presidential elections will be held in February 2024.