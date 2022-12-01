President Jokowi to Distribute Housing Repair Funds for Cianjur Quake Victims

The plan was announced by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta today.
"God willing, Monday, Mr. President will hand over the assistance directly," said Muhadjir here on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
He hopes that by providing this assistance, the affected residents can regain their enthusiasm in living their lives.
"If the community has received assistance, especially directly from the President, we hope they will not feel sad anymore," he said.
Muhadjir said there were around 8,000 damaged houses that had been verified and would receive assistance.
In total, it is estimated that there are around 60 thousand houses that were damaged according to reports from the local authorities.