English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 158,499. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 158,499. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 3,048 New COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2022 17:39
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,048 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,478,720.
 
From Tueesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,458 to 6,298,740.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 158,499.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The humanitarian assistance from the Indonesian Government and people for Palestine has included building a hospital in Gaza. (Photo: medcom.id)

Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

VP Welcomes New Hajj, Umrah Policies for Indonesians

Prompt Herd Immunity Formation Protects Indonesia from XBB: Health Minister

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Army Chief Asks Soldiers to Remain Neutral during 2024 Elections

Indonesian Army Chief Asks Soldiers to Remain Neutral during 2024 Elections

English
military
Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

English
defense
Ministry, BPOM Conduct Cyber Patrol to Oversee Syrup Drug Circulation in Indonesia

Ministry, BPOM Conduct Cyber Patrol to Oversee Syrup Drug Circulation in Indonesia

English
BPOM
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Luhut: Persiapan G20 Sudah 95%
Ekonomi

Luhut: Persiapan G20 Sudah 95%

Serangan Udara Myanmar Hantam Konser, Uni Eropa: Itu Tindakan Brutal!
Internasional

Serangan Udara Myanmar Hantam Konser, Uni Eropa: Itu Tindakan Brutal!

French Open: Gegara Kurang Sabar, Ginting Langsung Disingkirkan Wakil India
Olahraga

French Open: Gegara Kurang Sabar, Ginting Langsung Disingkirkan Wakil India

Kasus Covid-19 DKI Meningkat, 1.066 Pasien Baru Terdeteksi
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 DKI Meningkat, 1.066 Pasien Baru Terdeteksi

Hyundai Creta Konsumen Sulit Dihidupkan, Ini Tanggapan Produsennya
Otomotif

Hyundai Creta Konsumen Sulit Dihidupkan, Ini Tanggapan Produsennya

Bangun SDM Unggul, Media Group Network dan LSPR Teken Nota Kesepahaman
Pendidikan

Bangun SDM Unggul, Media Group Network dan LSPR Teken Nota Kesepahaman

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI
Hiburan

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah
Teknologi

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!