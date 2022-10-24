VP Visits Muhammadiyah Boarding School in Prambanan

The Vice President and his entourage took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta to the Adisutjipto Air Force Base in Sleman at around 08.20 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
During this working visit, the Vice President attend the Commemoration National Santri Day at the Muhammadiyah Boarding School (MBS) in Prambanan.
At the Adisutjipto Air Force Base, the Vice President will be greeted by the Governor of Yogyakarta, Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X, and a number of local officials.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
From the military base, the Vice President along with the Governor of Yogyakarta and his entourage will go straight to the boarding school.
The Vice President will attend the commemoration which is scheduled to start at 10.00 local time.
After attending the event, the Vice President is scheduled to give a speech at Alma Ata University in the afternoon.
On the next the Vice President will review the construction of the Integrated Campus of Nahdlatul Ulama University of Yogyakarta in Sleman.