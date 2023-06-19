Lukas Enembe Accused of Accepting Bribes and Gratifications, for Amount of IDR46.8 Billion

"Performing or participating in several acts that must be seen as acts that stand alone, so that it constitutes several crimes of accepting gifts or promises," said the public prosecutor (JPU) at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Wawan Yunarwanto at the Corruption Crime Court (Tipikor) ), Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Monday, 19 June 2023.
In the bribery case, Lukas was charged with receiving IDR 45.8 billion. In detail, IDR10.4 billion came from the owner of PT Melonesia Mulia, Piton Enumbi. Then, IDR35.4 billion was received from the Director of PT Tabi Anugerah Pharmindo, Rijatono Lakka.
"Even though it is known or reasonably suspected that the gift or promise was given to mobilize to do or not do something in his position," said prosecutor Wawan.
All of the illicit money was given so that Lukas won a company owned by Piton and Rijatono in a goods and services procurement project within the Papua Provincial Government for the 2013-2022 Fiscal Year. Luke did this together with a number of parties.
They are the Head of the Papua Province Public Housing Service (PU) for the 2013-2017 period Mikael Kambuaya. Then, the Head of the Public Works and Spatial Planning (PUPR) Office for Papua Province for the 2018-2021 period.
Lukas was also charged with receiving a total of IDR 1 billion in gratuities. The money was received from the Director of PT Indo Papua Budy Sultan via Imelda Sun which was sent to Lukas' account.
Acceptance of gratuities
"Regarding the receipt of gratuities in the form of money, the defendant did not report it to the Corruption Eradication Commission within the 30-day period as stipulated by law. Even though the receipt was without legal rights," said prosecutor Wawan.
In the bribery case, Lukas was charged with violating Article 12 letter a or Article 11 of Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning Amendments to Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption Corruption Jo. Article 55 paragraph (1) 1st Criminal Code Jo. Article 65 paragraph (1) of the Criminal Code.
Meanwhile, in the gratification case, Lukas was charged with violating Article 12B of the Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption as amended by Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 20 of 2001 concerning Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 31 of 1999 concerning Corruption Crime Eradication.