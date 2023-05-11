Cooperation is Needed to Reduce Indo-Pacific Tensions: Jokowi

"Regarding the implementation of AOIP, concrete and inclusive cooperation is needed to reduce tensions in the Indo-Pacific," said Jokowi opening this session, in Labuan Bajo, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
He said concrete cooperation could be through the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum as a platform for concrete cooperation with partner countries.
The implementation of AOIP is one of the three pillars of Indonesia's chairmanship.
On several occasions, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that Indonesia views the Indo-Pacific as a very strategic area, even though rivalry between countries is also fierce there.
He emphasized that Indonesia wants to make ASEAN play an important role. "Become a locomotive to move the Indo-Pacific into a peaceful and stable area," he said.
Many are hoping for Indonesia's chairmanship in ASEAN, especially in Indo-Pacific issues. Because, this area seems to be 'targeted' by many parties with initiatives that certainly benefit them.
However, the AOIP is considered different because it prioritizes the interests of member countries in the region.
Head of the National Security College (NSC) from the Australian National University Rory Medcalf last March hoped that the results of this implementation would be practical enough to be implemented in the Asia Pacific region, especially Southeast Asia.
For example, he said, related to shared standards in the region, shared principles for infrastructure and connectivity in the Indo-Pacific.
Medcalf added that, in many ways, the standards and principles for infrastructure in the region should be the same. He also hoped that there would be transparency in the implementation process.
"Indonesia does need to play a long game. And in my opinion, Indonesia is thinking strategically about this now," he concluded. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)