Sailing Aboard the Pinisi Ship, ASEAN Leaders Enjoy the Beauty of NTT

The ASEAN leaders and companions looked enthusiastic and happy because they could unwind after a day of meetings at the 42nd ASEAN Summit at the Meruorah Hotel, Labuan Bajo.
The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., for example, admitted that this activity was a very good idea to clear his mind after a hard day's work.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"As promised by President Widodo is we come to the ship and we don't think too much about the economy and problems, security, and that's absolutely true, it's a very good idea to clear your mind so go back to work and refresh," said the President of the Philippines, quoted from the Setkab.go.id, Friday 12 May 2023.
“And romantic!” added Mrs. Louise Aranetta-Marcos who was beside her.
“It's beautiful, the scenery is beautiful, so we are very worried because when the time comes for us to host ASEAN, we have to do better than this. Indonesia sets very high standards, we have to compete," added President Marcos.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, also seemed to be enjoying the trip on the pinisi boat. He was very happy that he would see the sunset.
“It feels really good, so far so calm, so smooth, we're looking forward to seeing the sunset. I am very happy that we can see the sun, I think it is quite spectacular," said PM Lee.
PM Lee said that this was his first time visiting NTT. According to him, he had seen photos of the beauty of NTT, but when he saw it in person it turned out to be better.
He also admitted that he would return to NTT in the future to dive or see the Komodo dragons.
"I think there will be a lot of tourists who will want to come too, especially with the new hotels coming," he said.
Photo: BPMI Setpres
Apparently, PM Lee was not the only one who enjoyed the trip and planned to come back to Labuan Bajo. Prince Abdul Mateen from Brunei Darussalam who was also on the ship also admitted that he really enjoyed the trip on the Lako Di'a ship.
“We are happy and this is our first time in Labuan Bajo so we are happy to be on this ship to see a different side of the ASEAN Summit. Yes very good, very relaxing especially after a long day meeting," said Prince Abdul Mateen.
“I know Bali is very famous, but Labuan Bajo is not as famous as Bali. I think this ASEAN Summit will attract more people to come,” he added.
From Labuan Bajo Marina, West Manggarai, ASEAN leaders boarded the pinisi boat. On the deck of the ship, you can see the ASEAN leaders and companions sitting in a circle on rattan chairs. In the middle of them was a long wooden table.
President Jokowi and Ibu Iriana sat in the middle. To the right of President Jokowi sits Cambodian Prime Minister (PM) Hun Sen, while to the left of Mrs. Iriana sits the wife of the Malaysian PM, Mrs. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.
When the ship is off anchor. The twilight atmosphere added to the warm conversation of the leaders as they set sail.
While enjoying fresh drinks, the leaders chatted warmly with each other. During the conversation, President Jokowi also talked about and promoted tourist destinations in Labuan Bajo.
"There are many good tourist attractions in Labuan Bajo, Rinca Island, there is the Komodo National Park, Padar Island, there is also the Batu Cermin Cave," President Jokowi explained to ASEAN leaders.
"Labuan Bajo is also a great place for diving and snorkeling," the President continued.
Not only that, Indonesian culture was also introduced there through music from Sasando which accompanied the President's journey with ASEAN leaders on the Lako Di'a ship that afternoon.
After sailing for about an hour, the pinisi boat will return to Marina Labuan Bajo.