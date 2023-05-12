English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
ASEAN leaders on board the pinisi ship. Photo: BPMI Setpres
ASEAN leaders on board the pinisi ship. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Sailing Aboard the Pinisi Ship, ASEAN Leaders Enjoy the Beauty of NTT

Fajar Nugraha • 12 May 2023 15:10
Labuan Bajo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Mrs Iriana invited ASEAN leaders and their companions to enjoy the beauty of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) by boarding the pinisi boat, Wednesday 10 May 2023. A positive impression was seen from the leaders.
 
The ASEAN leaders and companions looked enthusiastic and happy because they could unwind after a day of meetings at the 42nd ASEAN Summit at the Meruorah Hotel, Labuan Bajo.
 
The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., for example, admitted that this activity was a very good idea to clear his mind after a hard day's work.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"As promised by President Widodo is we come to the ship and we don't think too much about the economy and problems, security, and that's absolutely true, it's a very good idea to clear your mind so go back to work and refresh," said the President of the Philippines, quoted from the Setkab.go.id, Friday 12 May 2023.
 
“And romantic!” added Mrs. Louise Aranetta-Marcos who was beside her.
 
“It's beautiful, the scenery is beautiful, so we are very worried because when the time comes for us to host ASEAN, we have to do better than this. Indonesia sets very high standards, we have to compete," added President Marcos.
  
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, also seemed to be enjoying the trip on the pinisi boat. He was very happy that he would see the sunset.
 
“It feels really good, so far so calm, so smooth, we're looking forward to seeing the sunset. I am very happy that we can see the sun, I think it is quite spectacular," said PM Lee.
 
PM Lee said that this was his first time visiting NTT. According to him, he had seen photos of the beauty of NTT, but when he saw it in person it turned out to be better.
 
He also admitted that he would return to NTT in the future to dive or see the Komodo dragons.
 
"I think there will be a lot of tourists who will want to come too, especially with the new hotels coming," he said.
 
Sailing Aboard the Pinisi Ship, ASEAN Leaders Enjoy the Beauty of NTT
Photo: BPMI Setpres
 
Apparently, PM Lee was not the only one who enjoyed the trip and planned to come back to Labuan Bajo. Prince Abdul Mateen from Brunei Darussalam who was also on the ship also admitted that he really enjoyed the trip on the Lako Di'a ship.
 
“We are happy and this is our first time in Labuan Bajo so we are happy to be on this ship to see a different side of the ASEAN Summit. Yes very good, very relaxing especially after a long day meeting," said Prince Abdul Mateen.
 
“I know Bali is very famous, but Labuan Bajo is not as famous as Bali. I think this ASEAN Summit will attract more people to come,” he added.
 
From Labuan Bajo Marina, West Manggarai, ASEAN leaders boarded the pinisi boat. On the deck of the ship, you can see the ASEAN leaders and companions sitting in a circle on rattan chairs. In the middle of them was a long wooden table.
 
President Jokowi and Ibu Iriana sat in the middle. To the right of President Jokowi sits Cambodian Prime Minister (PM) Hun Sen, while to the left of Mrs. Iriana sits the wife of the Malaysian PM, Mrs. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.
 
When the ship is off anchor. The twilight atmosphere added to the warm conversation of the leaders as they set sail.
 
While enjoying fresh drinks, the leaders chatted warmly with each other. During the conversation, President Jokowi also talked about and promoted tourist destinations in Labuan Bajo.
 
"There are many good tourist attractions in Labuan Bajo, Rinca Island, there is the Komodo National Park, Padar Island, there is also the Batu Cermin Cave," President Jokowi explained to ASEAN leaders.
 
"Labuan Bajo is also a great place for diving and snorkeling," the President continued.
 
Not only that, Indonesian culture was also introduced there through music from Sasando which accompanied the President's journey with ASEAN leaders on the Lako Di'a ship that afternoon.
 
After sailing for about an hour, the pinisi boat will return to Marina Labuan Bajo.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo led the ASEAN Summit. Photo: AFP

Cooperation is Needed to Reduce Indo-Pacific Tensions: Jokowi

Indonesia Pushes ASEAN to Become the Center of the World Economy

Jokowi Regret the Implementation of the 5 Point Consensus in Myanmar has no Progress

BACA JUGA
Agree with Surya Paloh, Hamdan Zoelva said Politics does not Mean Becoming Enemies

Agree with Surya Paloh, Hamdan Zoelva said Politics does not Mean Becoming Enemies

English
NasDem
Fear of Returning <i>Dwi Fungsi</i>, Revision of the TNI Law Must be Guarded

Fear of Returning Dwi Fungsi, Revision of the TNI Law Must be Guarded

English
tni
UK Announce £30 Million Funding to Empower Women and Girls in Southeast Asia

UK Announce £30 Million Funding to Empower Women and Girls in Southeast Asia

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dewas KPK Ungkap Penanganan Kebocoran Dokumen di ESDM
Nasional

Dewas KPK Ungkap Penanganan Kebocoran Dokumen di ESDM

Stop Gegabah, Jangan Beli Tiket Coldplay Pakai Pinjol Ilegal!
Ekonomi

Stop Gegabah, Jangan Beli Tiket Coldplay Pakai Pinjol Ilegal!

Foto
Hiburan

Foto "Caleg" Alan Walker Tersebar di Jalanan Jakarta

Facelift Hyundai Stargazer, Kenapa Cuma Varian Active?
Otomotif

Facelift Hyundai Stargazer, Kenapa Cuma Varian Active?

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2023: Indonesia Berpotensi Geser Thailand dari Posisi Tiga
Olahraga

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2023: Indonesia Berpotensi Geser Thailand dari Posisi Tiga

Seluruh Pendaftar Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2023 Harus Gunakan Akun Baru
Pendidikan

Seluruh Pendaftar Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2023 Harus Gunakan Akun Baru

Google PaLM 2, Langkah Baru Demi AI yang Bermanfaat
Teknologi

Google PaLM 2, Langkah Baru Demi AI yang Bermanfaat

Kematian Tragis Bocah Palestina Akibat Serangan Udara Israel ke Gaza
Internasional

Kematian Tragis Bocah Palestina Akibat Serangan Udara Israel ke Gaza

5 Rekomendasi Rumah di Rembang, Murah Banget!
Properti

5 Rekomendasi Rumah di Rembang, Murah Banget!

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!