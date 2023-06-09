Delayed for 18 Years, Jokowi Finalizes the Indonesia-Malaysia Sea Boundary

"Earlier, Datuk Anwar had conveyed a lot. First, I welcome the completion of negotiations on territorial sea boundaries in the Sulawesi Sea, in the southern part of the Malacca Strait, after 18 years of negotiation process," Jokowi said during a press conference quoted from the President Secretariat's YouTube account, Thursday, 8 June 2023.
The agreement on the boundaries of the area was signed by the Minister of Home Affairs Muhammad Tito Karnavian and the Malaysian Minister of Home Affairs Dato Seri Saifuddin Nasution. Jokowi and Anwar witnessed the signing.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The agreement contains 18 articles. Among them regarding the purpose, definition, cross-border passes, officials authorized to control, information on cross-border passes, as well as immigration procedures at entry/exit points and law enforcement.
Another article regulates the determination and amendment of the border areas of Indonesia, the border areas of Malaysia, as well as entry/exit points and access areas.
Not only that, the agreement also stipulates the refusal of entry in terms of violation of the terms of agreement, deportation or transfer and repatriation, as well as prohibition to work and invalidity.
Matters of compliance with other border control requirements are also regulated in the agreement. Joint technical committee, secrecy, suspension are also part of the regulated articles.
Other provisions stipulated regarding revision, dispute resolution, continuity, time period, and termination of the agreement. (Kevin Schreiber)