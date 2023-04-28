English  
Ilustration of elections. (Medcom.id)
Socialization Ahead of the 2024 Elections is Considered Still Non-substantive

Tri Subarkah • 28 April 2023 20:41
Jakarta: Indonesian Civil Society Circle Executive Director Ray Rangkuti assessed that the socialization carried out by political parties participating in the 2024 Election as well as individuals who wish to run as legislative candidates is still informative in nature. The socialization carried out, he continued, was limited to pictures and names in the form of banners and billboards.
 
"We hope that there will be demands for improving the quality of democracy from exchanging information, exchanging ideas, exchanging ideas. But at the same time, the pattern of socialization is still in the form of images, non-substantive information," Ray said in a discussion entitled Socialization Without Content, Bawaslu Without Teeth, General Election Commission for Malnutrition, in Jakarta, Thursday, April 27 2023.
 
On the other hand, Ray highlighted that the socialization period, which was longer than the campaign, actually raised other problems. This can be seen from the practice of money politics. One of the examples he mentioned was the distribution of envelopes bearing the PDI Perjuangan logo at the mosque in Sumenep, East Java.
 
Nevertheless, continued Ray, the approach taken by Bawaslu to this issue was purely textual by saying that the campaign period had not yet started. In fact, Ray is of the opinion that the habit of seducing voters with various material activities actually threatens the quality of democracy.
 
"And also the loss of opportunities for voters to get to know their candidates through the vision and mission that actually takes precedence," he said.
 
On the same occasion, former chairman of the RI Bawaslu, Abhan, said that there is potential for darkrooms related to the registration of candidates for members of the DPR from the central to regional levels. This dark room is made possible in KPU Regulation Number 10/2023 which regulates the candidacy of members of the DPR, Provincial DPRD and Regency/Municipal DPRD.
 
Article 92 paragraph (1) of the regulation states that the KPU and the political parties participating in the 2024 Election will nominate members of the DPR, Provincial DPRD and Regency/Municipal DPRD with the help of the Candidacy Information System or Silon.
 
Nevertheless, Abhan highlighted paragraph (2) which said that if there were problems with Silon that disrupted the nomination process, the KPU would determine the implementation of the nomination.
 
"My interpretation is that this could be a dark room because there is a Silon problem. The question is, is the KPU Silon ready? Yesterday's Sipol was a problem," he said. (Kevin Schreiber)

