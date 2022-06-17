English  
Former Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Mahathir Mohamad (Photo: medcom.id)
Former Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Mahathir Mohamad (Photo: medcom.id)

Mahathir Mohamad Visits NasDem Party Office

English
Antara • 17 June 2022 15:39
Jakarta: Former Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Mahathir Mohamad visited the National Democratic (NasDem) Party Office Tower in Jakarta on Friday in keeping with the party's invitation to serve as honorary speaker at the NasDem working meeting.
 
Based on ANTARA's observations, former PM Mohamad was seen in a gray suit with his staff accompanied by Secretary-General of the NasDem Party, Johnny G. Plate. He was spotted entering the front area of the NasDem Tower at 11:37 local time and was welcomed by NasDem Party Chairman, Surya Paloh.
 
Furthermore, Paloh guided Mohamad to shake hands and greet several NasDem Party ranks: NasDem General Treasurer and Deputy Chair of Commission III of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Ahmad Sahroni, NasDem Deputy General Chair Ahmad Hi Ali, and several other NasDem cadres, such as Deputy Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Lestari Moerdijat, and Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya.

Paloh and Mohamad thereafter headed to the NasDem Tower lobby to receive the NasDem Youth Guard of Honor.
 
The duo along with the rest of the group walked into one of the rooms on the ground floor of the NasDem Tower.
 
Results of discussions between the two parties at the meeting are scheduled to be presented during a press conference at the NasDem Tower at around 13:30 local time.
 
Former PM Mohamad was earlier scheduled to attend the National Working Meeting of the NasDem Party at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, Jakarta. He was invited as an honorary speaker on the last day of the NasDem National Working Meeting.
 
"I would like to thank Mr Paloh for inviting me as an honorary speaker at the NasDem National Working Meeting," PM Mohamad noted in the NasDem press statement on Thursday, June 16.
 
The NasDem National Working Meeting, themed "Strengthening National Politics," will be held on June 15-17, 2022.
 
The National Working Meeting was attended by some 6,311 participants comprising NasDem Party members from across regions, members of DPR RI, and members of the Regional Representative Council (DPRD).
 

