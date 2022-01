Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital for COVID-19 in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, are currently treating a total of 1,798 inpatients."All patients with confirmed COVID-19, comprising 777 male and 1,021 female patients, are being treated at Tower 5 and Tower 6," Marine Colonel Aris Muldian, a spokesman of the emergency hospital, said in a statement here on Sunday.The number increased by 192 patients from the previous data, which was 1,606 people. The total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 at Wisma Atlet has reached 128,671 people so far.As of January 9, 2022, a total of 1,059 people have been referred to other hospitals and 596 people have died, according to data of the emergency hospital for COVID-19 which was set up on March 23, 2020.The hospital has received a total of 132,124 inpatients and 130,326 of them have been discharged during the period from March 23 to January 9, 2022.Meanwhile, the Galang Island Special Infection Hospital (RSKI) for COVID-19 is currently treating 359 inpatients comprising 246 male patients and 113 female patients, according to Aris MuldianFrom April 12, 2020 to January 8, 2022, the Galang Island Hospital had recorded a total of 18,251 inpatients and 17,891 of them had been discharged, while one patient had died, he added.The Indonesian government announced the country's first COVID-cases on March 2, 2020. The nation began COVID-19 vaccination rollout on January 13, 2021.