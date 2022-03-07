English  
he Indonesian government recorded 24,867 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (Photo: medcom.id/yurike)
Over 11.8 Million Indonesian Children Aged 6-11 Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English children covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 07 March 2022 13:36
Jakarta: As many as 11,856,865 children aged 6-11 in Indonesia have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 44.91 percent of the Indonesian government's target, according to the Indonesian Health Ministry.
 
"44.91 percent of 26,400,300 eligible children," the Ministry said on its official website on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, as many as 18,786,865 children aged 6-11 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 71.6 percent of the central government's target.

COVID-19 Update

Jakarta: The Indonesian government recorded 24,867 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,748,725.
 
From Saturday noon to Sunday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 49,080 to 5,122,602.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 254 to 150,172.

(WAH)
