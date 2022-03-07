Over 11.8 Million Indonesian Children Aged 6-11 Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

"44.91 percent of 26,400,300 eligible children," the Ministry said on its official website on Monday.
Meanwhile, as many as 18,786,865 children aged 6-11 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 71.6 percent of the central government's target.
COVID-19 UpdateJakarta: The Indonesian government recorded 24,867 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,748,725.
From Saturday noon to Sunday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 49,080 to 5,122,602.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 254 to 150,172.