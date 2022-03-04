Indonesia to Develop Green Hydrogen, Ammonia to Reduce Emissions

Jakarta: Indonesia is striving to expedite its energy transition by collaborating with private parties to develop the green hydrogen and green ammonia value chain, as well as carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technology.
These efforts are aimed at reducing the utilization of coal at power plants and an early shutdown of coal-fired power plants, First Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Pahala Nugraha Mansury said in a statement issued on Thursday.
“We have developed the ammonia and biomass co-firing as well as the utilization of carbon capture technology to reduce the usage of coal at power plants,” he informed.
Indonesia is very committed to cutting carbon emissions by 29 percent by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, he said.
However, the government cannot achieve the target alone, he added. It needs strong collaboration and synergy with the private sector, he said.
“The key is partnership,” he remarked.
Hence, on March 2, 2022, the deputy minister said he had witnessed the inking of a cooperation agreement among state-run fertilizer manufacturer PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero), state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina (Persero), and Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corporation.
President Director of PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) Bakir Pasaman said that the collaboration was highly welcomed.
"We are very optimistic on the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia. Transporting the hydrogen as a material for our industry is very difficult and expensive. Hence, transforming it to become ammonia can reduce logistics costs," he noted.
Meanwhile, director of strategy, portfolio, and business development at PT Pertamina (Persero), Iman Rachman, said he expected to massively support the achievement of the national emissions target.
“Realizing the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia in Indonesia will become an important milestone to establish a bigger green industrial ecosystem in our country," he added.
The green hydrogen will be used to produce green ammonia, he informed. Meanwhile, green ammonia will be utilized for ammonia co-combustion in coal-fired power plants, he said.