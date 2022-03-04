English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia is very committed to cutting carbon emissions by 29 percent by 2030. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia is very committed to cutting carbon emissions by 29 percent by 2030. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Develop Green Hydrogen, Ammonia to Reduce Emissions

English energy oil and gas indonesian government manufacturing
Antara • 04 March 2022 18:08
Jakarta: Indonesia is striving to expedite its energy transition by collaborating with private parties to develop the green hydrogen and green ammonia value chain, as well as carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technology.
 
These efforts are aimed at reducing the utilization of coal at power plants and an early shutdown of coal-fired power plants, First Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Pahala Nugraha Mansury said in a statement issued on Thursday.
 
“We have developed the ammonia and biomass co-firing as well as the utilization of carbon capture technology to reduce the usage of coal at power plants,” he informed.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesia is very committed to cutting carbon emissions by 29 percent by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, he said.
 
However, the government cannot achieve the target alone, he added. It needs strong collaboration and synergy with the private sector, he said.
 
“The key is partnership,” he remarked.
 
Hence, on March 2, 2022, the deputy minister said he had witnessed the inking of a cooperation agreement among state-run fertilizer manufacturer PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero), state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina (Persero), and Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corporation.
 
President Director of PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) Bakir Pasaman said that the collaboration was highly welcomed.
 
"We are very optimistic on the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia. Transporting the hydrogen as a material for our industry is very difficult and expensive. Hence, transforming it to become ammonia can reduce logistics costs," he noted.
 
Meanwhile, director of strategy, portfolio, and business development at PT Pertamina (Persero), Iman Rachman, said he expected to massively support the achievement of the national emissions target.
 
“Realizing the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia in Indonesia will become an important milestone to establish a bigger green industrial ecosystem in our country," he added.
 
The green hydrogen will be used to produce green ammonia, he informed. Meanwhile, green ammonia will be utilized for ammonia co-combustion in coal-fired power plants, he said. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine is Milestone in R&D Sector: BRIN

Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine is Milestone in R&D Sector: BRIN

English
covid-19
West Java Lost Rp5 Trillion of Infrastructure Funding during COVID-19 Pandemic: Governor

West Java Lost Rp5 Trillion of Infrastructure Funding during COVID-19 Pandemic: Governor

English
infrastructure
Indonesia Adds 26,347 COVID-19 Cases, 328 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 26,347 COVID-19 Cases, 328 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penerima Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Tembus 11,4 Juta Orang
Nasional

Penerima Vaksin Booster Tembus 11,4 Juta Orang

Putin Tegaskan Operasi Militer di Ukraina Berjalan Sesuai Rencana
Internasional

Putin Tegaskan Operasi Militer di Ukraina Berjalan Sesuai Rencana

Ini Sanksi bagi SPBU Curang
Ekonomi

Ini Sanksi bagi SPBU Curang

Tampilan Baru Honda Supra X 125, Lebih Kekinian?
Otomotif

Tampilan Baru Honda Supra X 125, Lebih Kekinian?

Inspirasi di Balik Album Terbaru Tulus
Hiburan

Inspirasi di Balik Album Terbaru Tulus

Hacker ini Ancam Ubah GPU Nvidia jadi Penambang Bitcoin
Teknologi

Hacker ini Ancam Ubah GPU Nvidia jadi Penambang Bitcoin

Hasil Undian Piala FA: Chelsea Jumpa Middlesbrough, City Tantang Southampton
Olahraga

Hasil Undian Piala FA: Chelsea Jumpa Middlesbrough, City Tantang Southampton

Mengenal Testophobia, Rasa Takut pada Ujian
Pendidikan

Mengenal Testophobia, Rasa Takut pada Ujian

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!