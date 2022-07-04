English  
Covid-19 cases in Indonesia were under control in the last three months. (Photo: medcom.id)
Covid-19 cases in Indonesia were under control in the last three months. (Photo: medcom.id)

Health Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Controlling COVID-19 Pandemic

English health health protocols covid-19 vaccination Budi Gunadi Sadikin
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 04 July 2022 15:05
Jakarta: Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin has encouraged the public to consistently support the implementation of health protocols and COVID-19 vaccinations
 
"We can be one of the countries in the world that manages to control the pandemic until there is no spike," Budi said in a video conference here on Monday, July 4, 2022.
 
According to the Minister of Health, Covid-19 cases in Indonesia were under control in the last three months.  He hopes that trend will be maintained in the next three months.
 
"So that we are more confident and the public is confident in carrying out their activities," said the former Deputy Minister of SOEs.
 
According to Budi, normal community activities will boost the Indonesian economy. However, these activities must be ensured to be safe from the transmission of COVID-19.
 
"It is better to be vigilant and maintain the momentum, rather than rushing and reducing public confidence in activities and slowing the pace of the economy," he said.

(WAH)
COVID-19 Case Surge in Jakarta Dominated by BA.4, BA.5 Variants: Health Minister

COVID-19 Case Surge in Jakarta Dominated by BA.4, BA.5 Variants: Health Minister

English
health
Indonesians Urged to Continue to Implement Health Protocols

Indonesians Urged to Continue to Implement Health Protocols

English
health
Indonesia Develops Tourism Villages as Flagship Program

Indonesia Develops Tourism Villages as Flagship Program

English
tourism
