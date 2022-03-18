English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)
Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 March 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Some 718,563 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 153,448,151, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 301,391 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 194,437,519.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 9,528 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,948,610.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 25,827 to 5,549,220.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 199 to 153,411.
 
(WAH)
