The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 167.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 covid-19 vaccine vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 June 2022 17:01
Jakarta: Some 62,639 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 167,922,197, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 50,217 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,732,120.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,058,736.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 410 to 5,898,040.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 156,635.
 
(WAH)
