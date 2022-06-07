English  
It was part of his first official visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister. (Photo: twitter/AlboMP)
Australian Prime Minister Visits South Sulawesi

English south sulawesi Australia Makassar
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 June 2022 15:32
Jakarta: Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, visited Makassar in South Sulawesi today as part of his first official visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister. 
 
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Penny Wong, Trade Minister Senator Don Farrell, and Industry Minister Ed Husic.
 
This first visit by Australia’s Prime Minister and senior members of his Cabinet signifies the deep existing collaboration between Eastern Indonesia with Australia and demonstrates the importance of the bilateral relationship for the Australian Government.

“Indonesia is one of our closest neighbours, which is why I committed to visiting as soon as possible. Our two countries have a long history of cooperation and friendship, and my Government will work with Indonesia to deepen this," said Prime Minister Albanese in a press release on Tuesday.
 
While in Makassar, the Prime Minister and delegation met with the Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, Australian alumni and students at Hasanuddin University as well as visited the Eastern Pearl Flour Mill, the world’s fourth largest flour mill. 
 
Eastern Pearl, like other flour mills in Indonesia, uses high-quality Australian wheat to produce flour used in products like noodles and bread.
 
"I look forward to building our ties further, including to revitalise our trade relationship and promote climate, infrastructure and energy cooperation," added Prime Minister Albanese.
 
During the Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, the Prime Minister and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed bilateral trade and investment, cooperation on climate and energy, and regional and global interests.
 
Especially important will be both sides’ ambition to unlock the potential of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, including to take forward the Government’s proposed $200 million climate and infrastructure fund with Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
