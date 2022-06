(WAH)

Mamuju: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the southwest region of Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi Province this afternoon.Based on data from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake occurred at 12.32 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.With a depth of 10 kilometers, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 85 kilometers southwest of Mamuju, West Sulawesi.According to reports, the earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings.