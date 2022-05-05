English  
Pediatrician Hanifah Oswari revealed the symptoms of Acute Hepatitis in children. Photo: Medcom/Theofilus.
Beware! These are the Symptoms of Acute Hepatitis in Children

English children health Acute Hepatitis
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 05 May 2022 12:09
Jakarta: Pediatrician Hanifah Oswari revealed the symptoms of acute Hepatitis in children. These symptoms are based on the number of case reports that attack children.
 
"Starting with gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, sometimes mild fever," said Hanifah in a teleconference in Jakarta, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
 
Hanifah said these symptoms could continue leading to hepatitis. For example, the color of a child's urine becomes like tea and pale stools.

"Then when you look at it, the eyes and skin are turning yellow," said the permanent professor at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Indonesia (UI).
 
These symptoms can be proven by medical treatment. Doctors can check two liver enzymes, namely serum glutamic oxaloacetic transaminase (SGOT) and serum glutamic pyruvic transaminase (SGPT).
 
"When examined, it was found that one or both of these enzymes increased above 500 international units per milliliter," explained Hanifah.
 
Hanifah said the symptoms could continue. It is characterized by blood disorders and decreased consciousness.
 
"This can lead to death if the patient does not have a liver transplant," Hanifah stated.
 
(FJR)
US Fed Confident Economy is Strong Enough to Withstand Rate Increases

English
united states
3 ASEAN Countries Committed in Maintaining World Stability

English
G20
Peak Seaway Back-flow Predicted on May 8-9

English
transportation
