Bekasi Mayor Nabbed in Sting Operation: KPK

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Firli Bahuri today confirmed that Bekasi Mayor Rahmat Effendi was caught in a sting operation.
According to the KPK chief, several other people were also caught during today's sting operation.
"The Mayor of Bekasi (Rahmat Effendi) and several other people," said Firli in a written statement on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
However, Firli refused to reveal the identities of the other people who were also arrested by KPK investigators.
According to him, the Anti-Corruption Agency is still examining all of them
"Questioning is being carried out," said Firli.
Located in West Java Province, Bekasi City is a satellite city of Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.