Bekasi Mayor Nabbed in Sting Operation: KPK

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Firli Bahuri today confirmed that Bekasi Mayor Rahmat Effendi was caught in a sting operation.According to the KPK chief, several other people were also caught during today's sting operation."The Mayor of Bekasi (Rahmat Effendi) and several other people," said Firli in a written statement on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.However, Firli refused to reveal the identities of the other people who were also arrested by KPK investigators.According to him, the Anti- Corruption Agency is still examining all of them"Questioning is being carried out," said Firli.Located in West Java Province, Bekasi City is a satellite city of Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.