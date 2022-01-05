English  
Bekasi City is a satellite city of Jakarta.
Bekasi Mayor Nabbed in Sting Operation: KPK

Candra Yuri Nuralam • 05 January 2022 21:58
Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Firli Bahuri today confirmed that Bekasi Mayor Rahmat Effendi was caught in a sting operation.
 
According to the KPK chief, several other people were also caught during today's sting operation.
 
"The Mayor of Bekasi (Rahmat Effendi) and several other people," said Firli in a written statement on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
 
However, Firli refused to reveal the identities of the other people who were also arrested by KPK investigators.

According to him, the Anti-Corruption Agency is still examining all of them
 
"Questioning is being carried out," said Firli.
 
Located in West Java Province, Bekasi City is a satellite city of Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
