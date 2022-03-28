English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa. (Photo: medcom.id/yona)
Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa. (Photo: medcom.id/yona)

TNI Commander Encourages, Indonesian, South Korean Navies to Boost Cooperation

English tni south korea defense
Antara • 28 March 2022 13:53
Jakarta: Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa encouraged the Indonesian Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy to boost interaction and cooperation for the benefit of both navies.
 
Perkasa noted that intensive interaction would bolster cooperation between the two national navies, particularly for the development of the main defense system equipment and military submarine technology.
 
"I want to see the South Korean Navy and Indonesian Navy intensify interaction and cooperation," Perkasa told South Korean Navy Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Kim Jung-soo as broadcast on General Andika Perkasa's YouTube channel observed here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the meeting, Admiral Kim, assisted by his translator, said he had held discussions with Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono regarding intensifying cooperation.
 
Kim noted that both parties had agreed to increase cooperation in several aspects.
 
Cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea's navies was apparent from the joint military training and transfer of main defense system and military submarine technologies, he pointed out.
 
Kim also remarked that the Indonesian military submarine KRI Alugoro-405, constructed at the PT PAL shipyard in Surabaya, East Java, was developed through the transfer of technology with the South Korean naval company Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME).
 
Responding to Kim's remarks, Perkasa urged the Indonesian Navy to learn and cooperate more with its South Korean counterpart that has more knowledge and expertise in submarine technology and development.
 
Concluding the meeting, Perkasa gifted a rencong, traditional dagger from Aceh, to Kim Jung-soo, and hoped he still have some space in his office to display the rencong.
 
To reciprocate Perkasa's gesture, Kim Jung-soo also gifted him a historical artefact from South Korea.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Calls on G20 to Harmonize Global Travel Health Protocols

Indonesia Calls on G20 to Harmonize Global Travel Health Protocols

English
health
Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

English
east nusa tenggara
Ministry Ensures Adequate Cooking Oil Stocks during Ramadan

Ministry Ensures Adequate Cooking Oil Stocks during Ramadan

English
palm oil
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Badan Pangan Nasional Jamin Sembako Cukup untuk Ramadan dan Idulfitri
Nasional

Badan Pangan Nasional Jamin Sembako Cukup untuk Ramadan dan Idulfitri

Kemenkeu: Penerapan Pajak Karbon Diundur Jadi Juli 2022
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu: Penerapan Pajak Karbon Diundur Jadi Juli 2022

Ikut 'Dikejar' Korban Investasi Bodong, Ini Penjelasan Indra Bekti
Hiburan

Ikut 'Dikejar' Korban Investasi Bodong, Ini Penjelasan Indra Bekti

Menlu Retno: Hati-Hati Kelola Kawasan Indo-Pasifik
Internasional

Menlu Retno: Hati-Hati Kelola Kawasan Indo-Pasifik

PBSI Tunjuk Flandy Limpele Jadi Pelatih Ganda Campuran
Olahraga

PBSI Tunjuk Flandy Limpele Jadi Pelatih Ganda Campuran

<i>Fresh Graduate</i> Perhatikan Hal Ini Agar Tak Salah Saat Teken Perjanjian Kerja
Pendidikan

Fresh Graduate Perhatikan Hal Ini Agar Tak Salah Saat Teken Perjanjian Kerja

Ternyata Ini Fungsi Knalpot Motor, Jangan Diabaikan
Otomotif

Ternyata Ini Fungsi Knalpot Motor, Jangan Diabaikan

Instagram Nantinya Bisa Balas Story via Pesan Suara
Teknologi

Instagram Nantinya Bisa Balas Story via Pesan Suara

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!