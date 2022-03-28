TNI Commander Encourages, Indonesian, South Korean Navies to Boost Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa encouraged the Indonesian Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy to boost interaction and cooperation for the benefit of both navies.
Perkasa noted that intensive interaction would bolster cooperation between the two national navies, particularly for the development of the main defense system equipment and military submarine technology.
"I want to see the South Korean Navy and Indonesian Navy intensify interaction and cooperation," Perkasa told South Korean Navy Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Kim Jung-soo as broadcast on General Andika Perkasa's YouTube channel observed here on Monday.
During the meeting, Admiral Kim, assisted by his translator, said he had held discussions with Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono regarding intensifying cooperation.
Kim noted that both parties had agreed to increase cooperation in several aspects.
Cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea's navies was apparent from the joint military training and transfer of main defense system and military submarine technologies, he pointed out.
Kim also remarked that the Indonesian military submarine KRI Alugoro-405, constructed at the PT PAL shipyard in Surabaya, East Java, was developed through the transfer of technology with the South Korean naval company Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME).
Responding to Kim's remarks, Perkasa urged the Indonesian Navy to learn and cooperate more with its South Korean counterpart that has more knowledge and expertise in submarine technology and development.
Concluding the meeting, Perkasa gifted a rencong, traditional dagger from Aceh, to Kim Jung-soo, and hoped he still have some space in his office to display the rencong.
To reciprocate Perkasa's gesture, Kim Jung-soo also gifted him a historical artefact from South Korea.