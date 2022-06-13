Jokowi Praises Achievements of Indonesian Athletes in Sea Games

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has praised the achievements of Indonesian athletes in the 31st Sea Games in Hanoi this year.
The Indonesian contingent succeeded to rank third in the medal table although the country only sent 499 athletes.
"I am proud and happy. Out of 499 athletes, 408 athletes bagged gold, silver or bronze medals. It means 82 percent of athletes won at least a medal," President Jokowi said here on Monday.
"Building a good ecosystem will bring results. We also need to focus. We don't need to send so many athletes," the President explained.
According to the Head of State, the Indonesian government has initiated a grand design to boost achievements of Indonesian athletes at the international stage, including Sea Games, Asian Games and Olympics.
"Our performance is improving," he stated.
The biennial regional multi-sport event was held in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and its surrounding cities from May 12 until May 23.