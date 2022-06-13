English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Praises Achievements of Indonesian Athletes in Sea Games

English sports president joko widodo indonesian athletes
Andhika Prasetyo • 13 June 2022 13:46
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has praised the achievements of Indonesian athletes in the 31st Sea Games in Hanoi this year.
 
The Indonesian contingent succeeded to rank third in the medal table although the country only sent 499 athletes. 
 
"I am proud and happy. Out of 499 athletes, 408 athletes bagged gold, silver or bronze medals. It means 82 percent of athletes won at least a medal," President Jokowi said here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Building a good ecosystem will bring results. We also need to focus. We don't need to send so many athletes," the President explained.
 
According to the Head of State, the Indonesian government has initiated a grand design to boost achievements of Indonesian athletes at the international stage, including Sea Games, Asian Games and Olympics.
 
"Our performance is improving," he stated.
 
The biennial regional multi-sport event was held in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and its surrounding cities from May 12 until May 23.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Racism Poisons Societies: UN Chief

Racism Poisons Societies: UN Chief

English
united nations
Jathilan Dance Enlivened Festival of Embassies in Prague

Jathilan Dance Enlivened Festival of Embassies in Prague

English
indonesian embassy
Thousands of Mourners Offer Prayers to West Java Governor's Late Son Eril

Thousands of Mourners Offer Prayers to West Java Governor's Late Son Eril

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Operasi Patuh Jaya, Pengguna Pelat Nomor Khusus Bakal Disisir
Nasional

Operasi Patuh Jaya, Pengguna Pelat Nomor Khusus Bakal Disisir

Bantuan Listrik Cuma-cuma hingga Rp4 Triliun Dinikmati Golongan Mampu, Kok Bisa?
Ekonomi

Bantuan Listrik Cuma-cuma hingga Rp4 Triliun Dinikmati Golongan Mampu, Kok Bisa?

Terus Provokasi, Korea Utara Kembali Melakukan Uji Coba Rudal
Internasional

Terus Provokasi, Korea Utara Kembali Melakukan Uji Coba Rudal

Resmi! Netflix Umumkan Squid Game Season 2
Hiburan

Resmi! Netflix Umumkan Squid Game Season 2

Ingat, Sanksi Tilang Berlaku Hari Ini Buat Pelanggar Ganjil-Genap
Otomotif

Ingat, Sanksi Tilang Berlaku Hari Ini Buat Pelanggar Ganjil-Genap

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius
Teknologi

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok
Pendidikan

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan
Olahraga

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!