US Donates Medical Equipment to Muhammadiyah, Aisyiyah Hospitals in Indonesia

Jakarta: The United States (US), through a partnership between the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Muhammadiyah, is improving critical tuberculosis (TB) and COVID-19 care for patients by donating $1.6 million worth of medical equipment that will be used in 51 Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah affiliated hospitals across Indonesia.
"COVID-19 continues to challenge the health system’s capability to provide high quality health services. The United States is proud to partner with Muhammadiyah to support the government of Indonesia’s commitment to get all Indonesians, particularly the vulnerable groups, vaccinated for COVID-19, while maintaining a pledge toward eliminating TB by 2030," said Jeff Cohen, the Mission Director for USAID Indonesia, in a press release on Tuesday.
Hospitals and other health providers often struggle to cope with COVID-19 surges while simultaneously providing and maintaining other essential health services, including those directed at TB. Indonesia has the third highest TB burden in the world, and since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia has seen a significant decline in the number of TB patients identified and treated.
"We appreciate USAID’s support in providing medical equipment and capacity-building programs for Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah hospitals. The support helps increase care in the COVID-19 intensive care units and ensures that tuberculosis services continue to run. This is part of our humanitarian efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts," said Agus Samsuddin, Health Division Lead of Muhammadiyah Central Board (MPKU PPM).
Over the past two years, the close partnership between USAID and Muhammadiyah has expanded access to COVID-19 vaccination in over 25 provinces and strengthened affiliated hospital’s capability to better treat TB and COVID-19 cases in nine provinces.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the US government has committed more than $77 million to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, building on more than $1 billion in health-related assistance over the last two decades. Since March 2020, US support has reached more than 165 million people in Indonesia—60 percent of the country’s population. The US has helped approximately 44,000 frontline healthcare workers and strengthened more than 1,400 hospitals and clinics around the country.