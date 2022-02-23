English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Hospitals and other health providers often struggle to cope with COVID-19 surges. (Photo: State Dept/USAID)
Hospitals and other health providers often struggle to cope with COVID-19 surges. (Photo: State Dept/USAID)

US Donates Medical Equipment to Muhammadiyah, Aisyiyah Hospitals in Indonesia

English muhammadiyah health united states covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 February 2022 14:08
Jakarta: The United States (US), through a partnership between the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Muhammadiyah, is improving critical tuberculosis (TB) and COVID-19 care for patients by donating $1.6 million worth of medical equipment that will be used in 51 Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah affiliated hospitals across Indonesia.
 
"COVID-19 continues to challenge the health system’s capability to provide high quality health services. The United States is proud to partner with Muhammadiyah to support the government of Indonesia’s commitment to get all Indonesians, particularly the vulnerable groups, vaccinated for COVID-19, while maintaining a pledge toward eliminating TB by 2030," said Jeff Cohen, the Mission Director for USAID Indonesia, in a press release on Tuesday.
 
Hospitals and other health providers often struggle to cope with COVID-19 surges while simultaneously providing and maintaining other essential health services, including those directed at TB. Indonesia has the third highest TB burden in the world, and since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia has seen a significant decline in the number of TB patients identified and treated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We appreciate USAID’s support in providing medical equipment and capacity-building programs for Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah hospitals. The support helps increase care in the COVID-19 intensive care units and ensures that tuberculosis services continue to run. This is part of our humanitarian efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts," said Agus Samsuddin, Health Division Lead of Muhammadiyah Central Board (MPKU PPM).
 
Over the past two years, the close partnership between USAID and Muhammadiyah has expanded access to COVID-19 vaccination in over 25 provinces and strengthened affiliated hospital’s capability to better treat TB and COVID-19 cases in nine provinces.
 
Since the onset of the pandemic, the US government has committed more than $77 million to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, building on more than $1 billion in health-related assistance over the last two decades. Since March 2020, US support has reached more than 165 million people in Indonesia—60 percent of the country’s population. The US has helped approximately 44,000 frontline healthcare workers and strengthened more than 1,400 hospitals and clinics around the country.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Japan Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to Nigeria through COVAX

Japan Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to Nigeria through COVAX

English
covid-19
Indonesian Ambassador for Poland Committed to Bolster Cooperation

Indonesian Ambassador for Poland Committed to Bolster Cooperation

English
indonesian government
Over Half of Parents, Pregnant Women Exposed to Aggressive Formula Milk Marketing

Over Half of Parents, Pregnant Women Exposed to Aggressive Formula Milk Marketing

English
women
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Pastikan Pembangunan IKN Tak Mengasingkan Masyarakat Setempat
Nasional

Pemerintah Pastikan Pembangunan IKN Tak Mengasingkan Masyarakat Setempat

Satgas BLBI Sita Aset Tanah Jaminan Milik Obligor Kaharudin Ongko
Ekonomi

Satgas BLBI Sita Aset Tanah Jaminan Milik Obligor Kaharudin Ongko

Menlu Belanda Kembali Sampaikan Maaf ke Indonesia Atas Kekejaman Masa Perang
Internasional

Menlu Belanda Kembali Sampaikan Maaf ke Indonesia Atas Kekejaman Masa Perang

Gandeng Pegatron, Zyrex Mau Tingkatkan Kualitas Produksi
Teknologi

Gandeng Pegatron, Zyrex Mau Tingkatkan Kualitas Produksi

Masyarakat Indonesia Mulai Memperhatikan Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Masyarakat Indonesia Mulai Memperhatikan Mobil Listrik

Tulus Rayakan Jiwa Muda dengan Rilis Lagu Tujuh Belas
Hiburan

Tulus Rayakan Jiwa Muda dengan Rilis Lagu Tujuh Belas

Chelsea Atasi Perlawanan Lille
Olahraga

Chelsea Atasi Perlawanan Lille

Mau Beasiswa S2 ke Luar Negeri dari Kominfo? Ini Syarat dan Cara Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Mau Beasiswa S2 ke Luar Negeri dari Kominfo? Ini Syarat dan Cara Daftarnya

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!