Some 17.5% of Mandalika Circuit Track to Be Resurfaced

Jakarta: Some 17.5 percent of the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit track will be resurfaced following recommendations from Dorna Sport and FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) after the MotoGP pre-season test last weekend.
"Firstly, we will shed the top asphalt layer, clean it, and resurface it, as (bad track conditions) are observed at some track points and not all of it," President Director of state construction and investment firm PT PP, Novel Arsyad, noted during a press meeting on Wednesday.
According to Arsyad, after three days of the pre-season at the Mandalika Circuit, MotoGP racers were pleased with the 4.3-km circuit's layout, run-off area, wide gravel, and safety standards.
However, they complained about the dirty, dusty track conditions and the presence of small rocks.
Dorna and FIM identified two areas -- before Turn 17 to after Turn 5 -- that had to be improved and resurfaced, as sand, dust, and gravel were found there.
Hence, the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) has collaborated with PT PP and Roadgrip Motorsport Indonesia (RIM) to conduct circuit resurfacing that is targeted to be completed on March 10 at the latest.
Materials and heavy equipment for the resurfacing have been delivered to Lombok since February 15. RIM has also approved the use of stone from Palu as a material for repaving the circuit.
"Hopefully, we can start the work next week. We will conduct resurfacing from Turn 16.5 to Turn 6.5, so it is approximately 17.5 percent of the overall track," Arsyad stated.
Meanwhile, President Director of the Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) Priandhi Satria noted that Dorna was highly impressed with the Mandalika Circuit, which they consider as being one of the world's safest circuits owing to the wide run-off and gravel.
Their several recommendations included conducting beautification, such as repainting woven motifs and repairing marshal tents, Satria stated.
According to the MGPA president director, if issues related to the track surface are addressed, then racers can further speed up their motorcycles and overtake at straight lines, sharp corners, and hairpins to make the race as exciting as possible.