At NAM Summit, Indonesia Advocates Full Membership for Palestine in the UN

In the conference's national statement delivered on Saturday 20 January, Vice Foreign Minister Pahala emphasised the importance of the spirit of the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung, which underscores the collective struggle of developing countries to achieve independence, justice, equality, and development.
"This spirit must always inspire NAM in facing various global challenges, especially in realising the independence of the Palestinian nation and safeguarding the interests of developing countries," stated Vice Foreign Minister Pahala.
Specifically regarding the Palestinian issue, Indonesia urged NAM to unite, called for a ceasefire in Gaza, and pushed for the peace process while striving for full membership for Palestine in the United Nations. Currently, five NAM members are serving as Non-Permanent Members of the UN Security Council, and it is hoped that they can help articulate a joint NAM position on Palestine.
In addition to the main meeting of the NAM Summit, Vice Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury also met with the Foreign Ministers of Palestine and South Africa regarding the Palestinian issue. Vice Minister Mansury stressed Indonesia's support for the Palestinian people's struggle to achieve a long-term solution and independence. Indonesia also supports South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Indonesia also encouraged NAM to be part of the global solution and consistently prioritise the interests of developing countries, especially in realising the right to development. "We must ensure the right of developing countries to implement development in line with their national priorities, for example, through industrial downstreaming," explained Vice Foreign Minister Pahala.
The Vice Foreign Minister emphasised that NAM is a significant political force. “NAM currently has 121 member countries representing approximately 55 percent of the world's population. With such strength, NAM must be capable of reshaping the world order to better reflect justice for all,” concluded the Vice Foreign Minister, as stated from Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.
In addition to delivering Indonesia's national statement, during the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Vice Foreign Minister Pahala also held several bilateral meetings with other countries, including the State Minister of Uganda, Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh, Belarus, and Nicaragua, the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Malaysia and Venezuela, as well as the Secretary-General of UNCTAD.
The 19th NAM Summit was held under the Chairmanship of Uganda with the theme "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence." The summit was attended by 121 member countries and several observer countries and international organisations. The meeting agreed upon four documents, including the NAM Political Declaration advocating for peace in Palestine.