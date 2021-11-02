English  
Palestine has always been an important concern for Indonesia.
Palestine has always been an important concern for Indonesia.

President Jokowi Reiterates Indonesia's Commitment to Supporting Palestine

Antara • 02 November 2021 16:32
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to supporting the Palestinians’ struggle to become an independent, fully sovereign, and self-determined state, with East Jerusalem as the nation's capital.
 
Jokowi delivered the statement at a bilateral meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh conducted on the sideline of the Conference of Parties (COP) 26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday.
 
"Palestine has always been an important concern for Indonesia," the president said as quoted by the Press Bureau at Presidential Secretariat in a statement received here on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the head of state noted that Indonesia harbored several concerns regarding Palestine.
 
First, Indonesia is very concerned and condemns the various violations being done by Israel.
 
Hence, on various occasions, Indonesia has proposed the establishment of an international mission to serve the international community’s "ears" and "eyes" on various incidents occurring in Jerusalem.
 
"In addition, the mission aims to ensure the safety of the residents in the occupied territories and maintain its status as a holy city for three religions (Christianity, Islam, and Judaism)," Jokowi affirmed.
 
Second, Indonesia also encourages credible multilateral negotiations.
 
"Indonesia is willing to encourage the Middle East Quartet to restart peace negotiations to achieve a two-state solution that can coexist peacefully,” the president noted.
 
The quartet is a group of nations, international organizations, and supranational entity of the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, and Russia, which mediate the peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel.
 
Furthermore, Jokowi has emphasized that Indonesia will continue to support the Palestinians’ struggle in various international forums, for instance, at the meetings of the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and Non-Aligned Movement.
 
Meanwhile, the third concern is over the unity of Palestine that is also very crucial for the nation.
 
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and Indonesian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the International Maritime Organization Desra Percaya were other attendees at the meeting.

 
(WAH)
