44 Former KPK Employees Express Willingness to Join National Police

Jakarta: As many as 44 former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) employees have expressed their willingness to join the National Police, according to a National Police spokesperson.
"The number of ex KPK employees who have expressed their willingness to join the National Police is 44," National Police Spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan said in a written statement on Monday.
The 44 people are part of 57 former KPK employees who failed to pass the Civic Knowledge Test (TWK) this year, including Novel Baswedan.
"I accepted the offer," Novel said at the National Police headquarters this afternoon.
Besides Novel, former chairman of KPK Employees' Union Yudi Purnomo also accepted the job offer.
According to the National Police spokesperson, eight people refused the job offer while four people have yet to answer.