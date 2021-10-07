English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Minister Ordered to Boost Agricultural Productivity in West Papua

English agriculture president joko widodo west papua province
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 October 2021 15:10
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo to improve productivity of agricultural sector in the eastern Indonesian province of West Papua. 
 
"The President has ordered us to gradually make efforts in land-use planning for plantations in West Papua," the Minister said after attending a limited cabinet meeting on food ecosystem improvement at the Merdeka Palace, Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
West Papua has a potential land area of 7 million hectares that can be planted with food crops and horticulture commodities, and a land area of 11 thousand hectares for corn commodities. 

However, the land utilization of has only reached 33 percent.
 
The Minister said that in order to improve agricultural productivity in the province, Ministry of Agriculture has provided a training program to 800 participants of millennial farmers from the target of 2,000 millennial farmers in the region. 
 
These millennial farmers will also be provided with several assistance needed, he added. 
 
Previously, President Jokowi delivered directives to improve agricultural productivity in West Papua during his working visit to Sorong, the province’s largest city, Monday. 
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!