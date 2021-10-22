Increase Monitoring of Health Protocols: MPR Deputy Speaker

Jakarta: People's Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat, nicknamed Rerie, urged stakeholders to intensify monitoring of health protocols as a precautionary measure against an increase in the people's mobility.
In a written statement received here on Friday, Rerie deemed it crucial to strengthen the monitoring of health protocols in public areas in a measured manner to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases have tended to increase in Indonesia after the government relaxed the Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM) that resulted in an increase in the people's mobility.
Records based on the Electronic Traffic Law Enforcement (ETLE) camera monitoring indicated a 40-percent increase in the number of vehicles entering Jakarta amid the imposition of level two PPKM.
This increasing volume should be promptly addressed through mass surveillance and stepping up the implementation of health protocols in the people's daily lives, she noted.
The people's movement within agglomeration areas should be our collective attention to stem the spread of COVID-19, she affirmed.
"On the other hand, the government's efforts to alleviate the burden of people affected by COVID-19 has been a strategic move," she remarked.
This effort comprises a financing scheme discussion for patients with long syndrome of COVID-19, so that the Healthcare and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) will bear the costs of the financing, she noted.
With signs of the coronavirus starting to be brought under control in the nation, strategic initiatives to placate the people's burden is deemed necessary in order to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, according to Rerie.